Former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika on Wednesday said Nigeria could be better if the media upholds its fundamental social responsibility in the country.

She made the remarks at the annual Vanguard Economic Discourse 2023 tagged, “Taming Inflation and Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal & Monetary Policies” ongoing at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mmbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She said, “We have to live up to our responsibilities in upholding sanity in our socio-economic and political and leadership systems.

‘I challenge the Vanguard of this world to continue to be the conscience of the people and that should not be forsaken.

Awosika, also urged the Nigerian government to address the loopholes in the economy to prevent the Japa syndrome from threatening the country.

She also called on the Vanguard and other media houses to tell the public the truth to address this brain drain menace.

Key actors and policy executives in Nigeria’s economy are presently converging to shed more light on existing economic policies and point the direction to some new ideas for better opportunities on the horizon.