The Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Niyi Yusuf said Nigeria needs to institutionalize efficiency in the administration of its tax collection systems.

Yusuf stated this while speaking as the Keynote Speaker at the annual Vanguard Economic Discourse 2023 tagged, “Taming Inflation and Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal & Monetary Policies” ongoing at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mmbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said, “Nigeria needs to improve more on widening its tax nets as opposed to increasing taxes. We don’t need a fixed tax. All we need is efficiency in the way we collect our taxes.

“We also need to think of innovative ways to attract capital as opposed to oil. Nigeria is a nation that requires huge capital to build infrastructure; to build hospitals, to build schools.

“Another thing is we need to encourage private capitals to drive more development projects. But, those private investors will also be assured that when they are delibrate about capital they will also have physical access to FX.

“To do the hard work of inviting the private capital investments what is more important is the stability of the rates and that everybody has access to the FX at the same rate,” he said.

The NESG is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organisation with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier, a former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika noted that Nigeria could be better if the media upholds its fundamental social responsibility in the country.

She said, “We have to live up to our responsibilities in upholding sanity in our socio-economic and political and leadership systems.

‘I challenge the Vanguard of this world to continue to be the conscience of the people and that should not be forsaken.

Awosika, also urged the Nigerian government to address the loopholes in the economy to prevent the Japa syndrome from threatening the country.

She also called on the Vanguard and other media houses to tell the public the truth to address this brain drain menace.

Key actors and policy executives in Nigeria’s economy are presently converging to shed more light on existing economic policies and point the direction to some new ideas for better opportunities on the horizon.