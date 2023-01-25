General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Media Ltd., Gbenga Adefaye, has said the Vanguard Economic Discourse is happening at the right time, considering that the country is heading into another period of electing new leaders.

Adefaye, who said this during his welcome address at the event, also noted that the country is currently battling with inflation and low GDP which makes the 2023 edition of the annual event very important for stimulating economic growth.

He said: “Since our last edition, a lot of economic developments have taken place, most of them negative.

“This has happened to the consternation of most people across all strata of our society.

“The population at the bottom of the pyramid are the ones bearing the brunt. Some of these issues are the sluggish GDP figures, spiralling inflation, especially food inflation.

“External sector pressures resulting in external reserves decline and foreign exchange supply, to mention a few.

“Now that Nigeria is on the verge of another political dispensation, all those economic abattoirs may become the hallmark of the handover note.

“Our aim at the Economic Discourse has been to assemble subject matter experts to shed light on all the issues involved and take informed decisions for the attention of public policy executives.

“Consequently, for the 2023 edition, we have invited the fiscal and monetary policy authorities as well as private sector councillors to do justice to the topic of taming inflation and stimulating growth.”