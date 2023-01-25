By Biodun Busari

Former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Ibukun Awosika has lamented the continued exodus of young Nigerians to developed countries in North America and Europe.

Awosika said Nigerian parents struggled to give their children good education with scarce financial resources in the country, but they leave to find greener pastures in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other European nations.

“It’s sad that we give quality education to our children here in Nigeria, but in return, they travel to benefit the developed countries,” Awosika said.

She said this at the annual Vanguard Economic Discourse 2023 tagged, “Taming Inflation and Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal & Monetary Policies” ongoing at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mmbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Awosika, however, urged the Nigerian government to address the loopholes in the economy to prevent the Japa syndrome from threatening the country.

“We have to live up to our responsibilities in upholding sanity in our socio-economic and political and leadership systems,” she added.

She also called on the Vanguard and other media houses to tell the public the truth to address this brain drain menace.

Key actors and policy executives in Nigeria’s economy are presently converging to shed more light on existing economic policies and point the direction to some new ideas for better opportunities on the horizon.