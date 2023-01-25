Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some economic experts who spoke on Wednesday at the annual Vanguard National Economic Discourse 2023 offered likely solutions to revamp Nigeria’s economic woes.

The key actors and policy executives who converged to shed more light on existing economic policies and point the direction to some new ideas for the nation to attain better opportunities lamented the brain drain in the country (seeing a lot of young Nigerian professionals travel overseas in search of better opportunities) while stressing the need for Nigerians to vote credible leaders that will develop the nation and guide the country through its many challenges.

Speaking at the event tagged, “Taming Inflation and Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal & Monetary Policies”, Chairman & Founder, of The Chair Centre Group, who was also the immediate past Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, urged the Nigerian government to address the loopholes in the economy to prevent the Japa syndrome from threatening the country.

She also called on the Nigerian leaders to have sincerity of purpose in addressing the country’s challenges.

“We have the people, we have the ideas to tackle our own challenges but we lack sincerity of purpose. And we should stop being politicians. Also, the media should stop being a partner in destroying our country. And don’t forget elections are coming, make sure you vote for credible leaders.”

She advised Vanguard and other media houses to tell the public the truth to address this brain drain menace.

Create infrastructural facilities, Sanni tasks govt

In a similar vein, Founder and Group Chief Executive of Emerging Africa Capital, Mrs. Toyin Sanni has tasked the Nigerian leaders in the political and economic spheres to create infrastructural facilities that will keep Nigerians from the mass exodus overseas.

“One of the reasons why Nigerians are embarking on Japa is because the developed countries are climate-friendly. We have to reach a strong market for export. We cannot afford not to provide infrastructural facilities that will keep us here against Japa.”

We must widen tax net – Niyi Yusuf

For the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, there is dire need to widen Nigeria’s tax net in order to replenish the nation’s infrastructure deficits

He said, “Nigeria needs to improve more on widening its tax nets as opposed to increasing taxes. We don’t need a fixed tax. All we need is efficiency in the way we collect our taxes.

“We also need to think of innovative ways to attract capital as opposed to oil. Nigeria is a nation that requires huge capital to build infrastructure; to build hospitals, to build schools.

“Another thing is we need to encourage private capital to drive more development projects. But, those private investors will also be assured that when they are deliberate about capital they will also have physical access to FX.

“To do the hard work of inviting the private capital investments what is more important is the stability of the rates and that everybody has access to the FX at the same rate,” he said.