Reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking treated the audience of the 2022 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards to lively renditions of his show-stopping single, “Celebrate Me”, which he released in 2021.

The artiste also serenaded the guests with his 2014 single, “Iya Bisi”, featuring Qdot and Kbaj.

The awards show tagged, “Night of Entertainment” is best described as an experience of a lifetime with no dull moments.

The Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of the Awards was filled to capacity as celebrities, politicians, business moguls and creme-de-la-creme of the society gathered for this year’s edition of the annual event.

The awards ceremony honoured distinguished Nigerians who have excelled in their chosen careers.

The event was hosted by beautiful actress and TV presenter, Zainab Balogun alongside her male colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon, who’s best known for his role in Funke Akindele’s blockbuster movie, “Omo Ghetto: The Saga.”

The two movie stars set the tone for the night by dishing out rib-cracking jokes and moderating the day’s proceedings.

The Awards had in attendance the cream of the society, including Nollywood stars as they stormed the event to support one of their own, Pete Edochie, who received a Lifetime Achievement award on the night.

Other notable Nollywood actors and actresses at the event include the National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, Paul Obazele, Shirley Igwe, Fidelis Duker, Cossy Ojiakor, Angela Eguavoen, Nosa Rex. Others are top actresses Etinosa Idemudia, Uche Elendu, Seyi Hunters, Bose Alao, Amaka Obi, Joke Lawal, Peju Johnson among others.

Meanwhile, another entertainer that thrilled guests at the Awards event was MC Remote.

MC Remote, who ventured into the industry with his own uniqueness spiced up the night with his repertoire of jokes.

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) received the Vanguard 2022 Governor of the Year Award.

Similarly, a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro and foremost entrepreneur, Idowu Okoya were honored with Vanguard Lifetime Awards.

Among other eminent personalities that bagged this category of awards were the founding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.

Top of the day’s award recipient was Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote who was awarded with the Personality of the Year Award.

Dangote, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group was honoured for his immense contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development in the area of industries.