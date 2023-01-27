Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) have received the Vanguard 2022 Governor of the Year Award.

The awards were conferred on the governors at 2022 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards currently holding today (Friday) at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Similarly, a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro and foremost entrepreneur, Idowu Okoya were honoured with Vanguard Lifetime Awards.

Among other eminent personalities that bagged this category of awards were the founding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.