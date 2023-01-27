Former Governor Olusegun Osoba

A former Governor Olusegun Osoba of Ogun state has arrived the ongoing Vanguard Personality of the Year 2022 Awards holding at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The former governor and distinguished media icon is being joined by other reigning Governors, Ministers, Heads of Organizations and Parastatals, Captains of Industries, and the Creme de la Creme of Nigeria at the annual celebration of integrity, hard work, and service to the nation and mankind.

Accomplished administrator with over 30 years of experience in public sector governance, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, is chairing the Vanguard Personality of the Year 2022 Award.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, will be honoured as Vanguard Personality of the Year 2022.

Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babagana Zulum (Borno) will also be honoured for changing the fortunes of their various states.

Dr. Awosika superintends the ceremony where a host of eminent Nigerians, elder statesmen, distinguished governors, and trailblazers in various fields of human endeavours will be honoured.

Iconic pharmacist, Dr. Awosika, at various times, was Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Power and Science and Technology. She is a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacy.

With a doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, Dr. Awosika was appointed to the Board of Access Bank Plc. in April 2013 and served as the Vice-Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and Chairman of the Board Credit Committee, prior to her appointment as the Chairman of the Board.