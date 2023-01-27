A former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Mbama Okiro has advocated for regional policing as a sustainable solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

Okiro proffered this solution while speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard’s presenter Bankole Idowu on the sidelines of the Vanguard Personality of the Year 2022 Awards currently holding at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

Born on July 24, 1949, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro,CFR,NPM, mni the 13th indigenous Inspector-General of Police, attended the University of Ibadan, Oyo State where he bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1976. He proceeded thereafter to the University of Lagos for a Master’s degree in public administration.

He also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in law from the University of Jos in Plateau State.

Furthermore, he holds honorary doctorate degrees from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State; Novena University, Delta State, and the University of Jos. He is also an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, in Kuru, Plateau State.

His eventful career started when he joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on August 1,1977, shortly after completing his mandatory one-year National Youth Service programme.