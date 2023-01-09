In a bid to curb the oil theft menace in the State and save the collective wealth of Ndi Imo, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has given assurance of partnership with the Federal Government’s Special Investigative Panel on oil theft and losses in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma made this known while playing host to the 11-member Special Investigative Panel on oil theft and losses in Nigeria also known as the Gentlemen Soldiers in the New Executive Chamber, Owerri.

While commending the Federal Government for its wisdom, the Governor stated that the 2-factor challenge which is the Internal and External securities have been compromised and advised to look into them.

According to the Governor, “I am ready and willing to rescue our economy from oil theft”. He added that he will supply all necessary manpower and intelligence to help their investigations.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the panel, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu stated that they are here to find lasting solutions to the menace of oil theft in the state and the country in general.

He further said that everything associated with Governor Uzodimma is a success and that they are here to seek his recommendations in the fight against crude oil theft.

“We shall work with your government to ensure that the perpetrators of oil theft in the state are not only exposed but brought to book”. Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu stated.

The panel, which is chaired by the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu, has seasoned administrators and retired senior military and police officers as members with Mr David Attah as Secretary.