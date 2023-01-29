By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, was honoured with ‘Investor of the Year Award, weekend, by the Sun Publishing Limited in Lagos.

The Sun Publishing Limited, the organisers of the event, honoured men and women who have distinguished themselves as achievers of excellence in their various fields of endeavours, conferred the award in recognition of the Stanel CEOs impactful investments in both human and capital development.

According to reports, the 38-years businessman who also is African youths’ model of humility, trust and leadership excellence, was in few years ago borrowed N150m by his mentor, Dr Cosmos Maduka of Coscharis Group to execute a contract but, today he has also invested billions in human capital development and also contributed immensely to Nigerian economy.

The boss has been outstanding and believes the best way to live a life is to make an impact in peoples’ lives and society.

His principle and priority remain investing in people instead of buying expensive cars or buildings, because he has transformed the lives of hundreds of widows, orphans, youths and other less privileged individuals who have testified to this gesture.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, the fast rising entrepreneur dedicated the Award to Maduka, his mentor and Coscharis boss, and thanked him for being part of his success story.

This is why in giving back to the society, one of the youngest Board member of many private and public institutions is passionately raising men and women via empowerment, job creation and man power development.

He is the convener of the popular youth employment program, Access More With Stanel Master Class in conjunction with Access Bank Plc where over 3000 youths mentored on business start-up by business leaders.

Governors of Rivers, Enugu, Abia, Bayelsa, Adamwa and Taraba were among other eminent Nigerians conferred on with different awards by The Sun Publishing Limited on Saturday.