By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the February 25, 2023, general elections, Nigerians have been urged to use their Permanent Voters Cards, PVC to elect credible leaders that would take the country to greater heights.

The Director General of the organisation, Kabir Ashiru, gave the charge during the inauguration of the National and State executive members, held in Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend.

Among people inaugurated included:

Mrs Animashaun Toyin is National Woman Leader, Mr Olatunde Moruf Mekudi, as Lagos State Coordinator.

Ashiru told newsmen that the group was formed to galvanize support for Tinubu’s presidency and re-election of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in order to consolidate his achievements.

He said that the group would be moving from door to door across the country to inform Nigerians about the programme and manifesto of APC with a view to securing their votes for APC.

Ashiru described Tinubu as a trusted and detribalized Nigerian who has the experience and capacity to find lasting solutions to various challenges facing the country.

In a remark, the Vice Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government Area, Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, who commended the group for taking it upon themselves in mobilizing support for APC candidates, urged those who have not collected their PVC to use the window of opportunity created by the electoral body to do so in order to vote for the party.

Olabanji-Oba said the choice of Tinubu, as president would transform and take the country to greater heights, saying that “the achievements of Sanwo-Olu is a pointer for Nigerians to support the party at the polls.”