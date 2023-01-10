By Biodun Busari

US-based global banking, investment and securities firm, Goldman Sachs is expected to start cutting thousands of jobs in the company from Wednesday in preparation for a tough economic environment.

The bank is expected to begin informing people that they will lose their jobs as 3,200 jobs would be lost, according to Guardian UK.

Two sources confirmed to Bloomberg the downsizing of the firm despite the report that the world’s big investment banks enjoyed a boom in 2021 and early 2022.

It said companies embarked on a huge number of mergers and acquisitions after coronavirus lockdowns.

However, the number of takeovers has plummeted significantly as interest rates have increased and company valuations have dropped.

Goldman Sachs expanded rapidly faster than its competitors during the boom and did not institute its usual practice of firing the lowest performers.

Guardian UK, however, said the chief executive, David Solomon, late last month told staff that the cuts were necessary to “weather the headwinds” caused by rising interest rates.

The cuts are expected to be focused on the investment banking division, where fee income has fallen, and its consumer arm, where it has scaled back ambitions for the underperforming Marcus brand – though most divisions across the bank are likely to be affected.

The 3,200 job losses would represent about 7% of the bank’s global workforce of 49,000.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the proposed extent of the job cuts, said the bank would continue hiring at junior levels.

Goldman had reportedly been considering as many as 4,000 job losses. It is also thought to be considering cuts to its bonus pool of up to 40%.

The job and bonus cuts will allow Solomon to offer signs of action to the bank’s shareholders when it reports its full-year earnings on 17 January.