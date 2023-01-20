Donald Trump

By Biodun Busari

Former president of the United States, Donald Trump was sanctioned nearly $1 million for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Clinton, ex-FBI director James Comey and other officials for their alleged attempt to rig the 2016 election, according to The Washington Post.

Clinton, the wife of former US president Bill Clinton was the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.

Ruling on Thursday, a federal judge in Florida fined $1 million against Trump and his legal representatives over the allegations.

TWP said the Judge Donald M Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida wrote, “This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”

Middlebrooks said the sanctions were necessary because the former president had exhibited a “pattern” of misusing the courts for his political agenda.

“No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognisable legal claim.

“A continuing pattern of misuse of the courts by Mr Trump and his lawyers undermines the rule of law, portrays judges as partisans, and diverts resources from those who have suffered actual legal harm.”

“He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer.”

The judge ruled that Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba would be jointly liable for $937,989 in sanctions. “The amount of fees awarded in this case, while reasonable, is substantial,” judge Middlebrooks wrote.