U.S. Consul General Will Stevens (second right) with Chairman & CEO, 21st Century Technologies Group, Wale Ajisebutu,

(second left), during the official opening ceremony of the Digital Expert Academy in Lagos on Monday. (PHOTOS : US Consulate)

By Miftaudeen Raji

The United States Consulate and the Digital Expert Academy have restated commitment to US-Nigeria collaboration in technology.

The United States Consul General Will Stevens, on Monday, joined representatives from leading American tech companies, Nigerian technology and business leaders for the official opening of the Digital Expert Academy in Lagos.

Founded by 21st Century Technologies, the Digital Expert Academy seeks to create opportunities to train and upskill young Nigerians in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, machine learning, cloud services, data science, data center management among other tech fields.

opening ceremony of the Digital Expert Academy in Lagos on Monday.

Delivering a keynote remarks on the theme, “Technology as an Enabler and Tool for Empowerment,” Stevens noted that the US government is committed to supporting programs that provide youth with quality technological learning opportunities.

He highlighted the importance of tech skills to Nigeria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness.

The Consul General explained that the Biden Administration’s US Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa aims to drive digital transformation and foster a digital ecosystem built on open, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet and information and communication technology.

He said, “This initiative is investing in some of Nigeria’s richest resources – its young people.”

“We hope that by developing local talent in tech fields, we help accelerate medium and long-term growth in Nigeria’s and indeed Africa’s digital economy,” he added.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 21st Century Technologies Group, Wale Ajisebutu, explained that the Digital Expert Academy will help bridge the gap between youth and employers by better connecting young people with the changing needs of the private sector and the skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.

He stated that the academy will partner with leading American tech companies such as Microsoft and Oracle to provide trainees with world class learning opportunities.

Ajisebutu said the academy is open to youth who are at least 18 years of age with minimum of a high school diploma.

The US Mission supports Nigeria’s burgeoning tech scene and encourages the creation of the enabling environment necessary to foster a sector that contributes to a more prosperous future for all its citizens.