By Dickson Omobola

A United States based charity organization, Kedrick Scribner Foundation, has extended its humanitarian campaign to Widow’s of Fallen Heroes of The Nigerian Police Force.

The one-day programme, tagged ‘The Widow’s Mite event’ took place last week at the United Church of Christ AKA HEKAN located in the Nigeria Mounted Troops Police Barracks in Lagos.

Kedrick Scribner Foundation, which globally provides resources necessary for people to live sustainably, said deliberate and feasible support system must be in place to take of widows and other people in the society.

Speaking at the event, founder of the foundation, Dr Kedrick Scribner said the interventions the widows received ranged from food items, gifts, clothing, among others essentials.

Scribner said: “I saw the needs of the widows and I have been told so much about them, so I want to see it for myself.

“When I saw some things, I could not hold back. So, I said we need to figure out something for the widows. I spoke to some of the widows and I said we have to do something.

“I called some of my friends and told them that I need some support to help me build people and told them that I want to give them our support for at least three months.”

Also speaking, a cleric, Daniel Nuhu, urged the Federal Government to assist in setting up the widows with a trust fund.

Nuhu said: “I want to plead with Nigerian Government on behalf of these widows because some of them don’t have work to do and no business to do.

“The Government has done well because I met so many people that received funds from the Government to start up their businesses.

“So, if there is going to be any assistance to people, there should be a special one for widows of Nigerian Police Force because it will really be a blessing to them.

“So, I will plead with Nigerian Government to come into Nigerian Police Force and see to their plights and help the widows with funds to have a business or a handiwork to do.”

The foundation has impacted more than 400,00 people globally and raised over $200,000 through donations and fundraising events.

The Kedrick Scribner Foundation, Inc. was established to assist communities with food, clothing, and access to medication.