By Biodun Busari

The United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – a major boost after Germany promised to deploy Leopard 2 tanks for the country to further restrict Russia’s aggression and invasion.

US President Joe Biden made the announcement on Thursday as a reversal of initial disclosure that they were not suitable for Ukrainians.

“These tanks are further evidence of our enduring, unflagging commitment to Ukraine and our confidence in the skill of Ukrainian forces,” Biden said after a morning call with European allies.

According to Metro, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin had expected that the US and Europe would not unite against his country’s invasion.

“Putin expected Europe and the United State to weaken our resolve. He was wrong. He was wrong. He was wrong in the beginning and he continues to be wrong. We are united,” Biden added.

Equivalent to a Ukrainian battalion, they are “the most capable tanks in the world”, Biden said.

The US president also affirmed that Germany will send its Leopard 2 tanks and other allies will also contribute, in what will amount to two more battalions.

Biden said that the buildup of tanks is not intended to expand the war into Russia.

The tanks will “enhance Ukraine’s capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives”, Biden said.

“‘That’s what this is about – helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia, there is no offensive threat to Russia.”