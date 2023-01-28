The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has assured the people of Jeremi 1, 2, Ekakpamre Ward 7 and Effurunotor that the Urhobo nation will be great again.

“There is no joy than seeing your brother progress, that is my joy, when we talk of the Urhobos let’s not talk of only the Ibrus, and the other wealthy people, let’s talk about more Urhobos who can be wealthy and who can empower more people and the wealth will reach out to everybody” adding that his mission at the Senate if he is elected is to empower more people and eradicate poverty.

The chartered accountant who spoke during his Ward to Ward Campaign at Otu-Jereni, Iwrekan, Ekrokpe and Efuruntor also said it was time to vote non-performers out insisting one don’t wait to get to the Senate or win the election before he knows he can reach out to help them.

“When I lost the primaries years ago in the other party, my supporters reached out across to me and said, I promise to help them when I get to the Senate, so does that mean I won’t help them again? I told them it is not only going to the Senate that you can help, from that day on, but I also set up a micro-credit scheme from ward 1 to Ward 11 and when I found out they are not managing the scheme well, we opted for skill empowerment where women and some men are trained in different vocational jobs from Tailoring Catering, Welding and Fabrication and after one year of training I empower them with starter pack and as we speak I have empowered over 2,000 women and men” adding that if he gets to the Senate, he will empower more.

The award-winning chartered accountant also called on Deltans to vote the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the APC Governorship Candidate of the state as the state Governor.

With Ovie Omo-Agege our problems are solved, he has raised the bar with projects in every community in Delta Central and the state, that is why we are saying vote for him, we want to make Delta State greater and Urhobos great again” he also called for vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates insisting that with all the candidates in place Deltans should be assured of a better place.