By Ephraim Oseji

Group under the aegis of Urhobo Solidarity Frontiers (USF) has drummed support for newly inaugurated chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, and the board members on their successful confirmation by the Senate and the inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group which pronounced their support for the NDDC Chairman and members of her Board during a visit to Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke stated that Onochie-led NDDC board would bring fresh air to Niger Delta region, just as they assured that she would not disappoint Nigerians who are expecting the interventionist agency to speed up development in the oil-rich region.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the President, Chief Steven Agadagba thanked Onuesoke for his steadfastness and support for Urhobo people, advising him to put party differences aside by appealing to his large loyalists in the state particularly and Nigeria in general to throw their weight behind the Lauretta Onochie.

The group asserted that her appointment is a clear deposition of the wealth of experiences she had garnered over the years in her chosen professions and careers.

According to the group, the accolades and congratulatory messages that greeted her screening and subsequent confirmation on the floor of the Nigerian Senate from the women folks, Niger Deltans and social media are proof that she had worked so hard on herself and created the necessary advantages to convince all members of the National Assembly and others of her potentials and kinetic abilities as demonstrated during your screening.

“We must say that you are all good plus and great fit for the various positions as assigned by Mr President and we encouraged every member of the Board to surpass their predecessors in terms of development and transparency and total care for the vulnerable in the Region.

“We have no doubt in your abilities to excel and make Niger Deltans proud. As our motto connotes, Peace and Development, we wish to work with you in bringing about peace and Development to our great region, the revenue base of the nation,” the group stated.

Onuesoke thanked the Group for pledging their solidarity for Onochie in course of paying him visit. He added that before her inauguration, he was among those who campaigned for the appointment of Laurett Onochie, adding that it is great thing that God had answered his demand and that of others for her appointment.

He assured that Onochie with her years of experience will perform excellently in her new jobs to the benefit of all and sundries in Niger Delta region.