The Ureju Community council of elders in Warri North Local Area of Delta State has called on Pa Gabriel Ebisanine Akpata to follow the instruction given by the palace of the Olu of Warri to enable proper ratification of his position as the oldest Man of the Community.

Speaking yesterday in Ureju, Pa Thompson Jarikpe member of the Ureju council of elders, said Pa Gabriel Ebisanine Akpata was instructed by the palace of the Olu of Warri to relocate back to the community before being ratified as the oldest man of the community.

Recall that Pa Gabriel Ebisanine Akpata was asked to relocate in line with the recent dictates of the Warri monarch that all oldest men ( Olare – Aja) must be resident in their communities at a meeting held in the palace of the Olu of Warri on 16th of December 2022.

Jarikpe urged indigenes of the Community to disregard the purported confirmation of Mr. Eniyan Tonwe as the trust Chairman by Pa Akpata, noting that such issues have not been discussed by the elders council and the palace.

He said “we are supposed to go back to the palace of the Olu of Warri after the stipulated time given to Pa Akpata to reside in the community for ratification of his position before other issues will be considered for discussion