The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Success has commended the people of Delta State for their support towards the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

“Ahead of the Governorship election in Delta State, i am impressed with the level of acceptability from Deltans toward the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We have been to 23 local governments out of the 25 local governments of the state Campaigning and the fact is that the acceptability witnessed didn’t just come from members of the PDP but opposition parties in Delta State.

“Members of the opposition especially the APC in Delta State are rooting for the Governorship Candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori despite Sheriff not being in their party .

“They prefer Oborevwori because of the leadership quality he has to govern the state and they will be voting him into power as the governor of the state in 2023.”

“Unlike the Governorship Candidate of the APC Omo-Agege, Sheriff has the knowledge and the capacity to pilot the affairs of Delta State if he becomes governor in 2023.

“He is a man of integrity, aristocratic dignity and he has the interest of Deltans at heart.

“The only lovable personality that has affected lives across the state contesting for the Governorship position and that is fit to be the governor of Delta Stat is Oborevwori.

“He has succeeded in giving opposition parties in Delta State sleepless nights considering his credibility.

“He is reliable and trustworthy in all ramifications and no doubt he won’t disappoint Deltans but deliver to the people of Delta State the dividends of democracy.

“If you talk about who is more experienced and competent, then it’s Sheriff Oborevwori .”

“During Chief James Ibori led administration, he appointed Oborevwori as his aide and also former Governor Uduaghan appointed him as Special Adviser on Security Matters as a result of his competent and they never have a reason to doubt his trustworthiness and performance.

“His performance made the people of Okpe Kingdom to elect him as member representing Okpe State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, and sub­sequently elected by his colleagues as Speaker of the 6th and 7th Assemblies, five years ago.

“As at today , Oborevwori is the longest serv­ing Speaker since the creation of Delta State.

“If not for his competent and reliability, he wouldn’t have been the longest serv­ing Speaker in Delta State.

“The same competent made it possible for him to be National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.”

“The fact is that Oborevwori will do well and give Deltans quality leadership if elected Governor come 2023.

“He has been tested and trusted to pilot the affairs of the state.

“The future of Delta State is what matters to us and we all just come together as people to make sure the man that is good for the future of our state is elected as governor.” he said.