By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The seventh regional edition of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, endorsed spelling and thrill competition, has come to an end with Saviour Onazi of Trophies International School, Minna, Niger State and Nwannadi Precious Chizaram of NUT Endwell Model Science School, Minna, Niger State, emerging as the winners.

The spelling competition which took place at Government Junior Secondary School, Jabi, Abuja, had student competitors from about 10 schools across North Central and North East come together for the competition.

The students who won were rigorously tested, particularly on their ability to correctly spell and pronounce certain English words with British style, leading to a cash prize of about 150, 000 Naira and several other scholarship opportunities for the secondary category, and winners at the primary category would go home with the sum of 100, 000 naira among other opportunities.

Then, at the national level, the secondary category winners would leave with a cash prize of one million Naira, while the primary category would leave with the sum of 750, 000 Naira.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the event, the President, Educand Education Initiative and initiator, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Spelling & Thrill Competition, Ayotunde Ikulamberu, said that the competition is geared towards promoting the culture of spelling and re-engineering the educational system of the country.

According to him, the education system around the country has nosedived. Educational prowess, diligence in terms of educational pursuits, and also reward for students outside of the classroom environment has actually nosedived. This initiative offers the platform to re-engineer and refocus on bringing upon students; both primary and secondary school to be able to showcase the level of their hard work and diligence outside of the classroom environment.

Stating that the Spelling & Thrills competition has been going on for the past 10 years, he said that the initiative was endorsed by UNESCO in 2017 and has a series of scholarship prizes for the winners.

On her part, a female participant, Madu Cynthia, stated that the competition has been revealing to her as she had lost touch with certain words as a result of flooding in Kogi state which kept her away from school for a long time.

Her words: “I have never done this before, today is my first time doing this competition. Since it has been a long time since I left my spelling due to the flood in Kogi state, I was not sure of myself that I was going to make it. I appreciate the organisers of this program because for me to be here today, is a great opportunity.”

One of the teachers who spoke to journalists, Ambrose Madu, said: “The competition is an interesting one and the way I look at it, it will help the students and it is encouraging for the schools. In fact, many schools need to come and learn from it. Although it is not easy, it’s something manageable for every school as I am looking at it now because it will catapult them internationally and to many places because the way I am looking at it spelling is on the decline as a result of computer and this is a very good avenue to bring back the culture of spelling.”