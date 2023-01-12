By Fortune Eromosele

Worried by the increasing rate of unemployment in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Whiskey Mistress, Mrs. Adenike Isi Adeeko, has proffered solutions and ways Nigerians can take to curb the crisis of unemployment.

According to her, one of the ways was the opening of new branches of her Whiskey business in some parts of the country after its one-year anniversary coming up in June 2023. This she said will be of great benefit to youths who don’t have jobs.

This was as Adeeko also revealed that the “Constantine Madi,” who was initially supposed to partner has since relocated to Lagos, and since then that everything has been moving smoothly.

Adeeko, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that “with Whiskey Mistress we are again setting the pace in terms of bringing innovation and satisfaction in the hospitality business, it will be nothing like nightlife has seen.

“We are looking to more collaborations in different locations around Nigeria as soon as we celebrate our first anniversary.

“The kind of service we offer here is an experience as opposed to the nightlife we are used to, where we dance and drink all night long. Any night at whiskey mistress will make you bring your phones out to keep a memory.

“So far, it’s been pretty smooth, our staff strength grew to about 72 in just a few months. What we do is entirely new to nightlife. We take the different forms of art, dance, music, painting, sculpting, and even literature and blend them into nightlife.”

Speaking further, the Hospitality genius said Whiskey Mistress is different from another social event in Abuja, stressing that, “What we are doing here is entirely and purely new to nightlife and we have received a lot of accolades from customers.”

While speaking on job creation, she explained that with the increasing rate of unemployment in the country, Whiskey Mistress Lounge has promised to be the next destination in Abuja through which most job seekers can be engaged meaningfully.