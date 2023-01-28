By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has said politicians without record of performance would no longer be entrusted with public offices.

Idahosa stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin on his intention to seek a second term as a member of the House of Representatives where he noted that his decision to seek reelection lies with his constituents.

He however said that there was no comparison between the Ovia he met and the Ovia of now.

Idahosa noted that before now, there was a huge gap in terms of interaction between the people and their representatives as well as attraction of dividends of democracy to the constituency.

The lawmaker said that he has been able change the narrative in almost four years of his stewardship to the people of the federal constituency.

According to him, “God has used me to open our eyes that a lot more can be achieved only if we truly desire the growth and development of the area and its people.

“For a start, there is now that connection between the people and their representative unlike what was obtainable in the past. This is in addition to the numerous projects that I have been able to attract to the constituency.

“Just to mention few, we are saving our children from the trouble of haven to travel long distances to attend classes and also improving in our learning environment by building schools across the 23 wards that make up the constituency.

“We have also been able to attract other projects such as townhall, streets lights, bridges, health centers amongs others.

“Most importantly, God have used me to improve on the standard of living and quality of lives of the people through a number of empowerment programmes I have initiated and executed within this short time in office.

“Again, let me reiterate here that my service to Ovia people was divinely orchestrated by God. He remains the ultimate source of my victory not man.

“This must be sustained by the resource God is using me to fulfill his purpose for Ovia,” he stated.

The lawmaker said that he has attracted and executed 80 constituency projects across the 23 wards and moved 18 motions as well as sponsorship of four bills.

He listed the bills he sponsored to included: A Bill for an Act to amend the Orthopedic Management Board Act to Establish the National Orthopedic Hospital in Edo State and for Related Matters (HB.1612).

A Bill for an Act to amend the National Commission for Museums and Monuments Act, Cap. N19 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and for other related Matters, 2019. (HB.431)

A Bill for an Act to amend the Labor Act, 2004 CAP198 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria to make Compulsory a register of employees for employment outside Nigeria to be submitted to the Ministry in charge of Nigerian Embassies and to discourage against discrimination of applicants on age brackets and for other related matters (HB.2162)

A Bill for an Act to amend the University of Benin (Transitional Provisions) Act, Cap U4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, to incorporate certain provisions that are of general application to Federal Universities and empower the Governing Council of the University to make statute to regulate the disciplinary procedure of the senior staff of the University and for other related matters (HB. 2163).