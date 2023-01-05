.

Unavailability of diesel stalled Abia Fire Service’s response to Wednesday’s fire outbreak at the state High Court premises in Olori, Ikwuano Local Government Area.

The Director, Mr Arua Nnanna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Thursday that the agency received the distress call early enough but was handicapped to respond immediately.

“Our men were ready, but the distance between the fire station at Umuahia and the scene was a big challenge.

“We were able to get diesel later. So when we got another call that the fire got re-ignited, we were able to respond.

“We were led to the area by the Divisional Police Officer in Ikwuano, and we were able to extinguish the fire,’’’ he said.

The director said the fire might have been caused by bush burning and commended the police for intervening and saving some case files from the fire.

Nnanna advised the public to desist from bush burning and to switch off electrical appliances when leaving their homes or offices.