.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, has reiterated his commitment to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver on the mandate for which it was established.

The Minister gave the assurance recently, during the inauguration of the Governing Board of the NDDC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

As part of measures to reposition the Commission, Umana said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new template for the Commission for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“I had on both occasions said that under my leadership the Ministry would make a difference through Federal Government’s intervention in the Niger Delta, and that we would reposition the NDDC and put it on the path to effective execution of its mandate for the wholesome and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

“The new development design will centre on core infrastructure projects that include but are not limited to the construction of inter-state roads with the ultimate goal of transforming the Niger Delta into a regional economic hub. The inauguration of the Board of the NDDC today is a major step in this new policy direction. I urge the New Board to key into the change programme from day one.

He mentioned implementation of the Forensic Audit report, checking irregularities in employment in the commission as well as following up on the ongoing personal audit in the Commission, as part of what is expected of the new Board.

“The task before the new Board shall include a faithful implementation of the recommendations of the report of the Forensic Audit. Besides the findings of the Forensic Audit, government has received numerous petitions alleging irregularities in employment in the Commission.

“The new Board will have to look into these allegations of irregular employment from 2019 and follow up on the ongoing personnel audit in the Commission to make sure that all cases of employment during the period under review were in accordance with extant rules and regulations of the Service,” he stated.