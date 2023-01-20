Ben Llewellyn

By Victoria Ojeme

The UK Government-funded CFA Nigeria on Thursday launched Climate Finance Accelerator Nigeria (CFA) with a call for proposals for CFA Nigeria programme.

CFA Nigeria is a climate finance country platform designed to directly respond to the urgency and scale of the climate crisis in Nigeria, by mobilising finance for the country’s just transition to a resilient, low-carbon economy.

The UK Embassy in Nigeria in a statement on Thursday said that the project developers in Nigeria helping to tackle the climate crisis were invited to apply by completing the online application on or before February 17, 2023.

”Interested project developers must be in pre-feasibility stage and should be seeking investment of at least USD$1 million with no upper limit.

”Crowding in private finance at scale is essential to implementing Nigeria’s ambitious climate commitments articulated through Energy Transition Plan and Nationally Determined Contribution.

”A fraction of the funding necessary for the transition is considered to be available in the market, demonstrating the scale of the challenge and the immense opportunity.”

According to the statement, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn Jones, expressed delight at the project.

“I’m delighted that the Climate Finance Accelerator Nigeria is now open for applications from low-carbon projects. The private sector has the potential to play a large part in helping to meet Nigeria’s climate change commitments and I’m excited to see what innovative projects apply.

“The CFA has already seen great success globally and in Nigeria and it is fantastic that Nigerian projects will continue to receive bespoke support from technical and financial experts to help increase their chances of securing investment.

“The CFA builds on the UK’s climate leadership, as host of COP26 in Glasgow and is part of the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s transition to a prosperous low carbon future,” he said.

CFA Nigeria is a build-out of the pilot CFA launched in 2017 and was successfully established as an independent legal platform in 2022. As a catalytic public-private initiative, CFA Nigeria offers substantial value to project developers, financial institutions and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It creates common ground for project developers and financial institutions to deploy blended finance, de-risk and fund low-carbon, resilient opportunities.

It acts to improve the bankability of projects and public-private partnerships and to connect projects with financial institutions. It also identifies policy, regulatory and fiscal interventions to enable greater flows of finance and builds understanding and awareness of the climate finance supply chain between finance, business, and government.

In 2021-22 CFA Nigeria amassed a pipeline worth USD445 million and worked directly with innovative projects to engage Nigerian and global financiers.

This year CFA Nigeria intends to expand its pipeline with two further calls for proposals. It engages extensively with Nigerian financial institutions and members of the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero Citibank and Standard Chartered to identify avenues by which finance can be made available to viable proponents.

The projects are expected to be selected from the country’s priority sectors according to Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution: renewable power, transport, energy efficiency, residential, oil and gas, agriculture, forestry and land use, waste and the circular economy, water, and industrial processes.

Successful projects will receive one-to-one advice and support from technical, financial, and gender equality and social inclusion experts to help them move closer to investment. The support will culminate in an event in June 2023 to bring project developers together with potential investors.

The statement quoted Dr. Uzo Egbuche, Team Leader of CFA Nigeria, as saying that CFA Nigeria was recognised as a country platform capable of deploying blended finance and leveraging private finance at scale.

“We are proud to have established ourselves as an independent legal entity in 2022 able to serve our core clients of financiers, developers and of course the Federal Government

“We invite all developers in the climate economy seeking finance to join the pipeline as we begin this next chapter in 2023.”