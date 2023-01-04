By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A United Kingdom (UK) based philanthropist, Moses Ted Andishu, has distributed food items worth N5million to widows and less privileged people in Nigeria during the Christmas and New year festivities.

A statement said Andishu carried out the gesture under the auspices of Moses Andishu Obudu Initiative, a foundation he created in 2020 to empower and alleviate poverty among the less privileged people of Obudu local government area of Cross River State.

Moses Ted Andishu, the CEO of Freivan Support Services Limited, the statement issued at the close of the festivities reach out, said over 500 less privileged people, including widows benefited from the exercise.

The statement, issued by his Associate, Joseph Andishu “Moses Ted Andishu,said the CEO of Freivan Support Services Limited is an international award winning entrepreneur (Be Mogul) and philanthropist based in the UK.

“In 2020, when he visited his home, Obudu Local Government area of Cross Rivers State, Andishu met different challenges faced by his people and was moved to start the MOSES ANDISHU OBUDU INITIATIVE, a non-profit platform that empowers people.

“So far, the Moses Andishu Obudu Initiative, has supported several people with motorcycles for local transportation, sewing machines for tailoring businesses, and soft skill development for leadership. This Initiative has also provided many widows with food items particularly during festive periods.

“Moses found his purpose early on, of giving back to every community he is a part of. Little wonder his presence and initiatives have evolved into a phenomenon his people yearn for.

“He has also tutored and mentored skilled individuals in the UK, supported schools, paid hospital bills, empowered the youth, and over-all, alleviated poverty. It’s in this fit that he was recognized with a major street (Moses Andishu Street) named after him in kaduna state (his town of birth).”

“Beneficiaries of the Christmas and New Year gifts showered prayers on Andishu and wished him well in all his endeavours,” the statement added.