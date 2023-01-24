Members of the Petroleum Dealers’ Association of Nigeria (PEDAN), Enugu North Senatorial District have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s quest to represent the district in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the governor’s candidature is a “prayer answered.”

Speaking when members of PEDAN, Enugu North Senatorial District paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of the association, Nze Emma Nweze disclosed that the governor deserves their support and solidarity because of his sterling leadership qualities and remarkable achievements in the state, especially in Nsukka zone.

Nweze said: “This association had been praying fervently to God to give us a man to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. A time like this demands a strong mind, great heart, true faith and ready hand; a man whom the lust of office does not kill; a man whom the spoils of office cannot buy; a man who possess opinion and will; a man who has honour; a man who will not lie; a man who dare to face the demagogue and condemn its treacherous flattery without wincing; a tall man, Sun Crowned who stands above the fog in public duty and private thinking. You, Governor Ugwuanyi is the man.”

The association applauded the governor for “your numerous achievements in the last seven and half years in Enugu State,” adding: “The river along Enugu Road in Nsukka disappeared within your few months in office; the dualised road from Opi to Nsukka town with its shining electricity; the impossible roads from Eha Alumona to Leke and from Imilike to Ezimo including Enugu Ezike township roads and hospitals in Enugu-Ezike, Ibagwa; and many other projects innumerable to mention here.

“Recently, you added another big feather in the cap of Nsukka by building a State University of Medical and Applied Sciences in Igbo-Eno. Still particularly interesting is the appointment of a professor from Nsukka to be the first Vice Chancellor of the medical university. What of the T-Junction Flyover Bridge and the Federal Polytechnic in Ohodo you attracted? All are your achievements.”