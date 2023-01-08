Leaders and elders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli South LGA, have promised to make the election of the Governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in the Ughiewven nation, epochal.

At a meeting hosted by Olorogun Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta APC Campaign Council, and Member of, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Sunday, January 9, the leaders and elders of the party took far-reaching decisions to prepare for a massive mobilization of party faithful and indigenes of Ughievwen kingdom for the campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2023.

Welcoming the leaders and elders of the APC in Ughelli South, Olorogun Ima Niboro charged all members of the party in the local government area to rise to the occasion and give Omo-Agege a rousing welcome at the campaign rally and go ahead to vote massively for the party at the polls.

At the meeting, presided over by the Chairman of APC in Delta Central senatorial district, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor, the leaders resolved to ensure that the Jeremi campaign records a huge success and agreed to treble their efforts at awareness and mobilization to deliver votes for Senator Omo-Agege and other candidates of the APC.

The leaders and elders made individual financial donations to pool resources for the task ahead.

Chief Eunice Okoh, a former chieftain of the PDP who recently dumped the PDP was also present at the meeting. She said she was tired of the PDP and pitched her tent with the APC, promising to help row the boat APC safely to shore.

“I believe in work and eat”, she said, saying she would ensure equity in the distribution of dividends of democracy at the end of the day.

In an interview, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor said the ultimate goal of the meeting was to ensure that the APC defeats the PDP hands down at the polls.

Also speaking, former House of Representatives member, Dr Chris Oghenechowen, told reporters that the 2023 election has already been won, given the rousing support the APC has received in the state. He, therefore, urged all members of the party to come out en masse to support Senator Omo-Agege in the rally, and in the forthcoming polls.