By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FEDERAL House of Representatives aspirant in Ughelli/Udu Federal constituency, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Wednesday, told his teeming supporters to remain calm, and peaceful, and decline to react to any form of provocation that may arise from the Supreme Court withdrawal order of our case.

Tebite in a statement made available to newsmen, said; “we thank God thus far for all He has done for me, my Wife,Children, Family, those who stood for/by me but I can’t call their names here but my God sees them and my teeming supporters across our Federal Constituency and indeed by extention Deltans and Nigerians at large.

“Please let me use this opportunity to call on the entire TAKEOVER Team and indeed the good people of Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency to remain calm, peaceful, and to decline to react to any form of provocation that may arise from the Supreme Court withdrawal order of our case.

“It has been a long struggle to get to this point in our sustained and vigorous efforts toward giving our people of Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency quality representation they truly deserve but which regrettably came to a conclusion today at the Supreme Court.

“I salute and thank you all for your support, hard-work and perseverance. Let us then stand together as a team as an enlarged meeting of the group will be held where the decision of our next action will be made.

“Do not trade blames. It won’t lead to any good destination. It is also no time for mourning. After all, we all fought gallantly together.

“Our best is yet to come. So, let us face the future with pride, confidence and dignity. As long as God gives us breath, we must keep our enduring vision alive”.