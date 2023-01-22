By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo and UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou have shared a jocular face-off as the two sportsmen met in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and former UFC heavyweight champion linked up for an improbable face-off which ultimately saw CR7 withdraw.

The pair squared up to one another in a funny video, though Ronaldo quickly decided to de-escalate the situation.

He burst out laughing and decided to hug Ngannou ultimately, rather than fight him.

Ronaldo now plies his trade with Al-Nassr having recently left Manchester United, by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Though he is yet to make his debut for his new wide, his first appearance in Saudi Arabia came in an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s PSG in a Riyadh All-Star XI.

Ngannou, on the other hand, is currently a fighting free agent.

The former UFC king was stripped of his belt this week as the company accepted he was out of contract and moving on from their relationship

While on his travels, he decided to link up with Ronaldo this weekend. Great talking with the 🐐 in Riyadh today. Very inspirational! @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/aaMXmc1GUB January 21, 2023