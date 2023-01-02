By Chinedu Adonu

The people of Udi town in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday called on retired Controller of Custom, Chief Sam Aneke to join the race for the seat of the community’s traditional ruler.

The community made this request known when hundreds of men, women and youths, including Udi Town Progressive, paid a courtesy call on Chief Sam Aneke at his residence in Udi town.

Speaking during the visit, the Secretary, Igwe’s Cabinet in Udi town, Chief Simeon Eze, said the request has become necessary following the demise of late traditional ruler, HRM Chris Ogakwu.

Eze disclosed that Aneke distinguished himself as the traditional Prime minister of the community, adding that it necessitated the request for him to ascend the traditional throne of Udi Town community.

The secretary disclosed that today’s gathering would eliminated rancour and in-fighting experienced in the process of choosing a new Igwe and President General for the community, which usually ended with several litigations in court.

He commended the people of Udi for joining them in appealing with Aneke to become the next Igwe, considering his capacity to deliver quality leadership as well as upholding the culture of the people.

Hear him, “We are here to pay homage and give honour to whom honour is due. In the history of the community, something like this has never happened. The election of Okwuluoha 1, 2 and 3 have been competitive, troublesome and antagonistic. Most of the time it ends in law court probably 5, 6 years after the declaration of a winner.

“But today, well meaning citizens of Udi town, the elderly, youths, women, members of Igwe’s cabinet and progressive unions, said we cannot continue electing their Igwes in a chaotic manner but to do the conduct peacefully. We have to search for somebody who is worthy and capable in character and learning to keep the ball rolling.

“So, that is why we have gathered here today. We have accessed all the eligible people and found Chief Sam Aneke worthy. We want to tell everybody that the gathering today is ordained by God. It’s ordained because in the history of traditional rulership in Udi ancient kingdom, starting from 1976, we have never had it peaceful like this.

“The Okwuruoha 2 was never a cabinet member of Okwuruoha 1 and Okwuruoha 3, was never a cabinet member of Okwuruoha 2 but this time around, Chief Aneke who is going to ascend the throne by our collective wish is a member of the traditional council apart from being a member, he is a member of upper cabinet in Aborgu and a Prime minister. He is qualified, according to our constitution because it’s the turn of his kinsmen to produce the next Igwe,” he said.

The women leader and youth leader in the community, Mrs Ngozi Agu, and Ikenna Chime respectively in theeir remarks, commended the men of Udi town for chisen peace and harmony in the process of selecting new traditional ruler, noting that it’s a new dawn in the history of Udi town Community.

They declared unalloyed support in every move to ensure a smooth process in choosing and crowning Chief Anekw as the new Igwe.

Also speaking a former House of Representatives, Hon. Tony Eneh disclosed that the event was unique considering the election of previous traditional rulers to include his late father, who was the Okwuluoha 2 of Udi acient kingdom.

He however appealed to Enugu State government to speedy up the process and do the needful, stressing that they cannot move forward in crowning Chief Aneke whom the whole community accepted as their traditional ruler.

In acceptance speech, Aneke said he was surprise by the gesture, which he never anticipated, noting the request was a clear demonstration of trust and confidence reposed in him by the indigenes of the community.

He commended the members of the Igwe cabinet for coordinating activities as well as restoring peace in the community since the death of late Igwe Chris Ogakwu, who died two years ago, saying they have set enviable standards.

Aneke, who is also the Prime minister of the community, vowed to serve the community wholeheartedly by maintaining peaceful co-existence among his people.

He said, “I am overwhelmed. This is a surprise to me. What you did today has never happened in the history of Udi town. God has restored peace. I will make sure we sustain the peace and speed up the development of our community.

“On behalf of my family, friends and relatives, I have accepted to serve you. Let us work on the peace God has given to us, let us join hands together to sustain it. Leadership is for everyone, not a one person thing. I can’t do it alone.

“By the will of God, I have no choice but to accept your wish and demand. Your approach and demand is for the good of Udi people.

“I will deliver quality leadership and as a custodian of culture will uphold the culture of our community. I will carry everybody along and nothing will be resolved without the agreement of our people,” he said.