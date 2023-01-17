By Japhet Davidson

‘Underwater’, one of the two singles released in October 2022 by Afro-Soul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye has won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

BBC Music Introducing, launched by the global media network, BBC in 2007 is a special platform dedicated to supporting new artists and their music, by offering the rare opportunity to be played on BBC Radio network and subsidiaries like BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3, 6 Music, the Asian Network, as well as playing Introducing stages at festivals.

The selection announced by radio host, William Wolstenholm on Christmas Eve, is scheduled to have Uchechi Emelonye in the BBC Music Introducing studio for live performances and interview sessions with the media group.

Expressing her joy about the award, an excited Uchechi Emelonye, says: “I am ecstatic and honoured that I was chosen, it was an unexpected pleasant surprise because I had no idea songs were considered for that award. This charges me even more to make more songs that reach people with a message that they genuinely enjoy. I look forward to having more of my infectious melodies stuck in your head”.

Currently, a final year Law student at the University of Lancaster, Uchechi Emelonye, fondly called Afro-Soul Princess, has consistently deepened her grasp on the Afro-Soul music genre with three critically acclaimed singles-‘Little Black Bird’, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, which set her apart in the industry owing to her special ability to emotionalise her themes with lyrics and rhythm.

Her 5th single, ’14:02’, dedicated to lovers all over the world in celebration of Valentine’s Day is scheduled for release on February 1. 2023.