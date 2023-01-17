By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command has denied reports making the rounds that an Uber driver who had an altercation with another colleague over parking space and got shot, is dead.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh in a statement said the Uber driver who was evacuated to a hospital in Garki from the scene of the incident is responding to treatment.

The statement reads, “The news in circulation that armed robbers killed an Uber driver in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been found to lack basic facts. Hence, the need to disabuse the minds of residents who may have come across the misleading information.

“Preliminary investigations by the Police have it that, on Monday 16/1/2023 at about 10 pm, an altercation ensued between an Uber driver and another whose names are yet to be known, over a parking space along Gimbiya street, Garki.

“The altercation snowballed into physical violence which resulted in the armed latter shooting the latter (Uber Driver) and taking to his heels.

“Upon receipt of the information of the unfortunate incident, operatives from the Garki Police Division drifted to the scene and rescued the injured Uber driver to the nearest hospital where he is currently recuperating.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Sadiq Abubakar, has directed discrete investigations and an aggressive manhunt to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“The CP has equally directed the deployment of intelligent assets of the Command to the area with a mandate to strengthen its security architecture.

“Members of the public are enjoined to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension from any quarters bearing in mind that the Police are on top of the situation and will make the FCT unbearable for criminal elements and their enterprises.”