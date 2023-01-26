By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Uba Sani, is the best person to succeed Governor Nasir El Rufai as he has all the qualities of a leader, the Chairman of Kudan Local Government in Kaduna State,Alhaji Shuaibu Bawa Jaja has said.

Kudan Area Council is the local government of Alhaji Isa Ashiru, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The Chairman of Kudan who spoke at a campaign rally on Thursday, noted that politics has now changed and the people have to change with it, adding that they should elect a leader who is capable, has vast experience and leadership qualities.

‘’A leader should be one that can save his people and salvage their dignity. If a candidate does not have capacity, whether he is your brother, or he is from your hometown, he is not fit to lead. We have agreed that in the entire Kaduna state, there is no candidate that is equal to our party’s candidate, Malam Uba Sani, in terms of versatility.

‘’For this reason, we are pleading with you, the good people of Kudan local government, we should join hands and ensure that on election day, we vote for APC from top to bottom.

‘’We should vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president, we should vote Senator Uba Sani as governor and re-elect Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari. Let’s vote Muktar Ladan and Faisal Abbas Likoro for House of Representatives and House of Assembly respectively,’’ he pleaded.

Alhaji Shuaibu who disclosed that Senator Uba Sani has established a computer complex at Kudan local government area, promised that Kudan local government will give APC the highest number of votes in all elections.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting earlier, the gubernatorial candidate promised that his administration’s decisions will reflect the wishes of the people and not that of the government officials because community engagement is one of the pillars of his manifesto.

Senator Uba Sani who commended Alhaji Shuaibu for implementing people-oriented projects in Kudan local government area, noted that this would not have been possible under a PDP government because the previous administration was profligate in governance.

The governorship candidate pleaded with the people to vote for APC to ensure continuity and sustain the good programmes and policies of the Malam Nasir El Rufai administration, promising to continue from where the governor stops.