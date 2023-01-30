The Board of Directors of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has appointed Mrs Abiola Bawuah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank.

The bank announced the appointment in a statement on Monday, adding that Bawuah would also join the Group Board as an Executive Director, overseeing the Group’s operations across the African continent.

Bawuah, who is a Ghanaian, is the first female CEO of UBA Africa.

The statement said prior to her appointment, Bawuah was Regional CEO, West Africa, supervising the Group’s operations in nine subsidiaries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

She previously held the role of CEO, UBA Ghana.

Speaking on the new appointment, the Group Board Chairman, UBA Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu, said, “Abiola has contributed significantly to the growth of UBA Africa for close to a decade.

“She brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking, and stakeholder engagement. It also gives me great pleasure that with her appointment, the UBA Group Board has now become a majority female board.”

The UBA Group also appointed others into executive roles, among which are: Mr Chris Ofikulu as the Regional CEO, UBA West Africa.

Ofikulu has over two decades of banking experience spanning corporate, commercial, and retail banking.

Also, Mr Uzoechina Molokwu, who will take on the role of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of UBA Ghana, subject to local regulatory approvals.

He was previously the Executive Director, Business Development – UBA Côte d’Ivoire and has over 23 years of banking experience.

Mr Ayokunle Olajubu will be the Managing Director/CEO UBA Liberia, subject to local regulatory approvals.

He currently drives compliance across African subsidiaries and comes with 30 years of banking experience in Nigeria and other African countries, including Sierra Leone, Cote D’Ivoire and the Gambia.

The statement also said Theresa Henshaw was appointed CEO of UBA UK, subject to local regulatory approvals.

She was previously the DMD, Business Development, UBA America and joined the Group as ED, Business Development at UBA UK.

“Mr Usman Isiaka, currently CEO, UBA Sierra Leone, will be the Deputy CEO in UBA America, subject to local regulatory approvals.

“Mr Adeyemi Adeleke, the former CEO of UBA, UK is now the Group Treasurer.

“Adeleke will be working to unlock the immense value in the Group’s multi-jurisdictional balance sheet, leveraging on its presence in 24 countries within and beyond Africa,” said the statement.

In addition to the executive appointments, UBA announced the retirement of Samuel Oni, an independent non-executive Director, from the Board following the expiration of his tenure.

He joined the UBA Group in January 2015 and served on the Board of the Group for eight years.

Elumelu expressed his appreciation to Oni, for his commitment, leadership and extensive contributions to the UBA Group and on behalf of the Board, wishes him the very best in all his future endeavours.