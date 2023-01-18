The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will tackle Zambia in two exhibition matches ahead of this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The two matches are billed to take place on Friday, 27th January and Monday, 30th January 2023 respectively in Abuja.

Through a letter dated 14th January 2023, Adrian Kashala, FAZ’s General Secretary, said the Zambia football-ruling body was agreeable to the proposal. The proposal for the tour includes FAZ flying the Junior Chipolopolo to Nigeria while the NFF will bear the cost of accommodation, feeding and other logistics for the Zambia delegation.

Flying Eagles have since been in camp and played two friendly games, winning both and scoring a total of 11 goals as they continue to intensify preparation for the tournament.

The Ladan Bosso side have been drawn to face hosts Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place 19th February – 11th March.

Zambia, on the other hand, will be up against Tunisia, Benin Republic and The Gambia in Group C, while Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo battle things out in Group B.

All four semi-finalists in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals slated for Indonesia from 20th May to 11th June this year.