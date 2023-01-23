.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Two professors are currently jostling for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

The two candidates are Professor Olufunsho Abayomi Omobitan of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Professor Raheem Akewusola the Faculty of Management Sciences.

They will on Monday, January 30th, this year, slug it out in an election by the university’s Senate.

The position became vacant last August following the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Wahab Elias.

Going by the law of the university, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, is mandated to present two candidates for the position to the Senate of the institution for the members to make their choice.

The provisions of Lagos State University Law 2004 and 2015 (As Amended), (Schedule 4, Section 4 & 5, pg. 308) states that: (i) “Where a vacancy occurs for the post of Deputy Vice Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor shall present a list of two Professors to the Senate, one of whom shall be elected. Where none of the two nominees is accepted by Senate, the Vice Chancellor shall present a list of two other Professors to Senate.

The Senate shall elect one candidate out of the two candidates forwarded to it under sub-paragraph (4) of this section and recommend the candidate to Council for confirmation.

The Senate has since accepted the two Professors for election to the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics.