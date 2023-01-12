By Biodun Busari

Two Nigerians resident in India have been arrested by the authorities, on Wednesday, for allegedly posing as “love gurus” to defraud an Indian doctor of N6.6 million (Rs 12.45 lakh).

According to Indian Express, the police disclosed the two men promised to cast a love spell on the victim who was going through difficult times in her life.

The report said she fell victim to the fraudsters after searching on Google for a “love spell caster.”

The duo were identified as Okwuchukwu, 41, and Obiwuru Jonathan Uzaka, 35, both residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

The police were on the hunt for two other accused, Michala Ajunda and Daniel.

According to them, the complainant, an ophthalmologist, said the accused informed her that they were “love spell casters” from Uganda and would perform some prayers for her love.

The accused also sought Rs 1 lakh to be transferred initially and collected up to Rs 12.45 lakh citing various reasons.

Reacting to the issue through a statement, the police said, “The complainant who was seeking a solution to her love life problems and professional success had searched online for “love spell caster” and got the phone number of the fraudsters, she told police in her complaint.

“Based on her complaint, the police lodged a case and collected technical evidence. A special team led by Inspector J Narender Goud rushed to Delhi, arrested the accused and brought them to Hyderabad on transit remand.

“The accused have been remanded in judicial custody,” the statement added.

However, the police found that the four accused arrived in India for a cloth business and hatched a plan to cheat gullible citizens and earn money after suffering losses in business.

The police further stated that the accused persons opened bank accounts through brokers and posted advertisements on social media platforms and Google.

“Along with their phone numbers, they gave ads offering services in astrology, love spell cast, and solutions for life’s problems,” they added.