By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

American Rapper Kanye West has reportedly gotten married to Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye and Kim were married for 6 years having 4 kids before they split ways in November of 2022.

The 45-year-old had a private ceremony with Bianca, according to TMZ.

Read Also

‘I was placed on medication for life’, Mercy Johnson reveals journey with cancer

The couple was spotted wearing wedding rings but are yet to file for a marriage certificate.

The pair have been spotted having lunch together earlier this week and have been seen together a few other times.

The rapper even released a track in tribute to his new wife titled Censori overload.