Totheworld Media Ltd, better known as TTW Promotion, has released its long anticipated Album titled “VIBES”

The ‘Ballers’ hit-maker, popularly known as “TTW Promotion” who’s well-known for his craft as a producer put together this latest project of his, a brandishing of his musical art and dexterity, which dropped yesterday.

The versatile artist who announced his album release date on his social media platform, said : “Releasing this project after an extended period of time gave me the time to perfect my sound and push myself as an artist. I think I can say that this is my favorite work of art yet! I’m so thankful for all the love we received working on this project.

Vibes” is a 4-track project that contains 3 new songs with one already released single: “Ballers”, a song with an addictive vibe that one can’t stop dancing to. With a cascade of different sounds that make up this deep body of work, TTW Promotion has yet again portrayed his impressive music prowess and remains undisputed in the game.