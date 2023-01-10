By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji fighting to rid the North West of Bandits/terrorists, have rescued an abducted retired senior Army Officer, Lt Col Yandato (Rtd) And His Family Members in Zamfara state.

This is coming three days after troops similarly rescued Lt. Col NB Ahmed, the Commanding Officer of 8 division BOD in Katsina State at the weekend.

Sources told Vanguard that troops of operation forest sanity deployed at Faskari LGA in Katsina State rescued the kidnapped senior officer and members of his family at Fankama area of the LGA .

There had been reports that the retired senior officer and his family members were kidnapped at Yandoto town while travelling on 01 Jan 23 at Yandoto Town in Zamfara State while traveling to his village on January 1st, 2023.

The retired Lt. Col and his family have been moved toheadquarters of operation Hadarin Daji for medical checks.

Recall troops of Operation Forest Sanity, conducting a search and rescue ooeration, at the weekend rescued Lt. Col NB Ahmed, the Commanding Officer 8 BOD under 8 division Nigerian Army who was abducted last Friday, 8 January 2023..

Sources had told Vanguard that the senior officer was rescued at the route between Yankara and Mai-Lafiya in Faskari LGA of Katsina State following a search and rescue operation

Lt. Col Ahmed was said to be on his way to assume Command of the BOD as Commander when he was attacked by bandits/terroristslong Kucheri road under Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

The bandits dressed in Camoflage uniform were said to have established a snap road block along the Tsafe – Kano road where they abducted the officer.

During the rescue operations, the officer was said to have sustained gunshot injuries on his leg as troops engaged the bandits in a gun fight.

The source added that the rescued Colonel was evacuated to a military hospital in Kaduna where he has been confirmed to be stable.