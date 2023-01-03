By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In efforts to rid the North West of bandits and terrorists elements, troops have neutralized four armed bandits in two separate fire-fights in Kaduna between Sunday and Tuesday, January 2023.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami confirmed the killing of the bandits on Tuesday.

He said, “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on 1 and 2 January 2023 received a distress call of bandits attack at Rafin Sarki village in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Troops responded swiftly and engaged the terrorist in a fire fight. Troops, neutralized two (2) torrorist and recovered one (1) AK 47 rifle.

“Equally, on 3 January 2023, troops carried out an ambush operation at Rafin Taba village, Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State and made contact with terrorists.

“Troops engaged the terrorists and neutralized two (2) terrorist.

“Troops also recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, four (4) AK 47 magazines, Fifty one (51) 7.62mm special ammunitions, five (5) mobile phones, one (1) cutlass, two (2) motorcycles and a sum of Two Hundred and Six Thousand naira (206,000).

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”