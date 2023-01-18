The Kaduna State Government, says troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralized two bandits and cleared several hideouts in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this development in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Aruwan said, “According to operational feedback to the Kaduna state government, the troops achieved these breakthroughs during patrols along the Kaboresha-Rijana Forest-Kuzo-Kujeni and Gwanto-Kachia axis.

According to him, the troops laid an ambush along the Gwanto-Kwasau Road, after which they engaged bandits approaching the location.

“The bandits were riding on motorcycles and two of the criminals were neutralized. They recovered three motorcycles,” he said.

“The troops also raided bandits camps in the Kutura-Rijana general area after which the bandits fled into the bush but three motorcycles were also recovered,” he added.

“Other items recovered included several sets of military uniforms and bandoliers,” he said.

Aruwan said the onslaught against bandits would continue while government has appealed to the general public to continue to volunteer useful information to the security agencies.

The Commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has expressed satisfaction on the successes recorded while commending the troops for their commitment and display of gallantry