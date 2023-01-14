By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Several Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been eliminated by troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai in Damboa, Borno State.

Sources said that the terrorists met a humiliating defeat when they launched a failed attack at a troops Base in Azir on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The source said that the troops engaged the terrorists in a heavy gun battle and in the process eliminated several of them, after capturing one of their hilux vehicle.

Counter-insurgency expert and security analyst on Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the foiled attack noting that the insurgents stormed the base with MRAP, four hilux trucks mounted Anti Air Craft Gun and motorcycles, and began shooting sporadically.

The sources pointed out that while the gun battle was going on, the Airforce deployed Super Tucano attack aircraft for interdiction which led to the terrorists taking to their heels.

He said that luck ran out for them as the jets rain bombs on the terrorists, scoring crucial hits and destroying one of their phantom MRAPs, killing all its occupants.

The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

Three soldiers reportedly sustained injuries during the encounter.