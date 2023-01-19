By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The gallant troops of Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in Monguno local government area of Northern Borno senatorial district has last Sunday, 15th January 2023 decimated scores of suspected Boko Haram terrorists in a failed attempt to infiltrate their base.

This is coming barely one week after Governor Babagana Zulum stormed the council area in continuation of his campaign train for the second term.

Troops continued to display acts of bravery, doggedness and resilience in denying the members of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and their Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) counterpart freedom of movement and actions, but due to lack of telecommunication network, delayed information on the attack, not until Captain Babatunde Zubairu,

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI AND MULTINATIONAL JOINT TASK FORCE in a press statement issued to our Correspondent on Thursday night revealed the encounter.

His statement reads: “Following credible intelligence reports on the activities of terrorists, own troops in conjunction with the Hybrid Forces swiftly and professionally responded to an infiltration attempt by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists along the Bakassi Response Area in Monguno town where 2 of the terrorists were neutralized while some fled in total disarray with severe gunshot wounds.

” One AK 47 rifle with 2 loaded magazines were captured along with several items which include mobile phones and 5 newly acquired terrorist motorcycles.

“Similarly, 5 suspected members of the terrorists were apprehended and taken to the Sector Headquarters. However, while conducting preliminary investigations on the suspects, it was discovered that they were not connected with the terrorists but victims that were unfortunately found within the vicinity of the firefight between their own troops and members of the terrorists.

“In compliance and adherence to the International Humanitarian Law as well as international best practices on armed conflicts, the troops professionally profiled the suspects and thereafter handed them over in good health and sound minds to their respective families and authority.

“The Commander Sector 3 OPHK/MNJTF, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar commended the troops for their professionalism and competence in the fight against the insurgents as well as their tactfulness in handling the suspects.

“He, therefore, uses the medium to solicit for more collaborations and support from members of the host community while wishing all Nigerian troops a Happy Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.”