Emo-trap rising artiste, Triipy kicked off his 2023 music journey with the release of a low-tempo Afro-fusion melodic record – “SNTBB”, an acronym for “Say No To Bad Belle”. The dynamic singer-songwriter and rapper convey a topical theme about oppositions, doing away with negative energy, and his quest for success.

Hailing from Port Harcourt, the Lagos-based new-school talent makes music that are reflections of his reality. March, 2021 Triipy dropped his debut album “Slum” which was well-received and talked about in the budding trap music scene in Nigeria.

In addition to his first body of work are three singles namely “Ride4L”, Alright (both lead singles off the “Slum” project) and the sensational “Freaky’.

Triipy is emerging with so much enthusiasm as a Nigerian music creative with vivid lyricism and soulful melodies exploring subject matters that are relevant to everyday life.

“SNTBB” by Triipy is an introspective music worthy of your listening time.