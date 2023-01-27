Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Speaker Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye has congratulated the former Governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Tribunal that declared him as the winner of the July 16, 2022 election

Owoeye in a statement by his media Aide, Kunle Alabi reiterated that the All Progressives Congress APC is a party loved by the masses, saying the judgement is a testimony to the fact that the APC won the gubernatorial election in the state.

The Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal has declared the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 poll.

The judgment was delivered on Friday by the three-man panel, led by Justice Tertsea Kume.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Speaker said, “I am of the confidence that the truth will always prevail, having been convinced that our party did well for the people of our state that was what prompted me to say it at every given opportunity that Oyetola is coming back.

“They thought they could manipulate the results of the election in their favour, but we thank God that the results of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS) exposed them even before the judgement of today.

“I want to use this occasion to charge our people to understand that the presidential election is very important to us and we want you to begin to mobilize our people to vote massively for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and all other national assembly candidates”. The Speaker emphasized