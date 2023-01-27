By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the judgement given by the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal nullifying the election of Adémólá Adeleke, as a phase in the struggle to liberate the state.

Atiku said this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, late on Friday.

He expressed solidarity with the people of the state whom he said came out in their numbers and overwhelmingly gave their mandate to Adeleke, the PDP candidate.

Atiku said, “On today’s verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Demola Adeleke.

“What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious.

“I, therefore, call on the people of Osun to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office in the popular ballot.

“This light that has shone on Osun shall never go dim.”